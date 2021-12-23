Liverpool's game against Leeds on Boxing Day has been called off due to a number of players with catching Covid, the Premier League has announced.

The match was due to be played on Sunday at 12.30 but has been postponed following requests from Leeds.

The Premier League board met on Thursday morning and agreed to the requests from the clubs.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority.

"The League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.

"The Board concluded that Leeds United will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness.

"The club's training ground has also been closed after consultation with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League."

Wolverhampton v Watford has also been postponed today for similar reasons.