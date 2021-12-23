Play video

ITV Granada Reports' Tim Scott was at the funeral service for Ava.

The funeral for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death following a Christmas lights switch-on is has been held in Liverpool.

Ava White died after she was stabbed in the neck in the city centre on the evening of 25 November.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm, but later died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.

Mourners arrive at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral. Credit: PA

Hundreds have gathered for the funeral, which is took place at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral at 10am on Thursday.

Photographs of the schoolgirl covered her coffin, which was brought to her funeral service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in a white horse-drawn carriage.Applause broke out from the congregation as the coffin was brought into the church, and again later when the short, emotional service ended.

Staff members from Ava's school arrive at the cathedral for her funeral. Credit: PA

Ava's father Robert Martin, her mother Leanne White and her sister Mia were present, along with other family members.

Her fellow pupils from Notre Dame Catholic College were also in attendance, as were some from her former school, Trinity RC Primary. Many of those attending wore bright colours.

Family photos decorated the coffin of Ava White. Credit: PA

Officiating the service, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said Ava was a "popular, loving young person" who he was told "would try anything once" and "did not fear anything".

She loved going on holiday, mixed martial arts, singing, dancing and making TikTok videos, he said.

He said: "Ava was loved by so many people, undoubtedly heaven will be a happier place."

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon officiated the service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

Play video

Following the service, he told ITV News: "The tragic, heart-breaking loss of Ava White brought deep shock and sadness to everyone in the city.

"The turnout today at the cathedral shows the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family.

"It was an incredibly moving and emotional funeral which was a fitting tribute to Ava. We continue to pray for Ava, her family, her friends, her teachers and her community."

Ava White Credit: Family handout

Hundreds of people paid tribute to her at a vigil earlier this month, and flowers and balloons were left in the city centre in her memory.

At the opening of her inquest into her death last week, senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello said she was stabbed in the neck.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.