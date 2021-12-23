Hundreds turn out to pay tribute to girl killed in road crash

Hundreds of people have gathered to remember 10-year old Lily Rose Morris who was killed in a car accident in Oldham.Lily Rose was out with her best friend in Sholver on Saturday evening when the pair were hit by a Land Rover.Despite medics' best efforts, Lily died in hospital that evening. Her friend was treated in hospital after suffering ankle and head injuries.A 42-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence, has been been bailed pending further inquiries.

Lily Rose Morris Credit: MEN Syndication

Balloons bobbed in the wind and candle lights flickered as people gathered outside the Northgate pub.A condolences book was left open for people to leave handwritten messages.In a speech, Lily's school headteacher Neil Cavanagh said the crowd had huddled together to 'process their own personal grief'.

It is so amazing to see so many families, friends and school children here to remember Lily. It shows how many have been affected and devastated by her death. It shows the light she brought into our lives in her very short life. Neil Cavanagh, Head Teacher

Vigil for Lily Rose Morris Credit: MEN Syndication

The vigil, which tonight took place just four days after Lily's death, was organised by Sholver resident Rachel Harper.Through running a local Facebook group, the first time she had come across Lily's mum Mel was reading her comment on a post about the fatal crash."Sadly my little girl has lost her life," she had written.

"It is raining and absolutely freezing, and yet all of these hundreds of people have come out to grieve in their own ways. "Everyone has been shocked and deeply hurt by this awful tragedy. It is obvious Lily had so many who loved her lots. Hopefully remembering this night and reading the condolences book will give Mel and her family some comfort in years to come. Rachel Harper, vigil organiser

In a tribute to her only daughter, her mother Mel described her as "beautiful and happy little girl"."Words cannot describe the hurt and pain we are feeling now our little princess has been taken from us," she said."Lily can no longer continue to grow into the amazing and bubbly young lady that she was becoming - no longer able to be the caring big sister that she was."To keep Lily in everyone's thoughts, people will stand on their doorsteps and ring bells on Christmas Eve.Organised by Lily's auntie, Ring for Lily gives people the chance to sound a virtual bell in unison.

"This is just unbelievable and so much more than we could have ever imagined," said her auntie."The support and help from this community our family will remember forever."I want the family to be able to sit and hear all the bells ringing on Friday night and know how much everyone adored Lily."More than £8,000 has currently been raised to help pay for Lily's funeral.