Joel Fricker

A man who assaulted his pregnant partner before dragging her into a car and driving off has been jailed.

Joel Fricker, 20, from Kingsbridge Court in Blackburn, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to two years in prison by a judge at Preston Crown Court. A five-year restraining order was also put in place.

The court heard that on the evening of November 27, the 19-year-old victim had been out for a meal with friends and at around 8.30pm had met Joel Fricker.

Fricker immediately became confrontational and aggressive towards the victim and her friends and threatened to assault them and their boyfriends.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and hand Credit: Lancashire Police

When the victim turned her back on him, Fricker assaulted her from behind without warning, knocking her to the ground.

Fricker then dragged the screaming victim – who was six months pregnant at the time - into his car.

Police were called by concerned onlookers and found Fricker and the victim near to her home. She was taken to hospital with significant injuries to her face and a bite mark to her arm.

In an impact statement the victim said: “I don’t understand why he did this to me, but what’s more confusing is why he did this to my innocent unborn baby.

"I’ll never understand why, it’s something I’ll have to live with forever.”

The spontaneous and cowardly attack Fricker launched on his heavily pregnant victim was utterly disgraceful and left onlookers both shocked and in fear for her safety. I am pleased Fricker has been given a custodial sentence as he is clearly somebody who presents a danger to women by the way he behaves towards them. DC Gemma Anderson, Lancashire Police

