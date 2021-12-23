Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information after three armed men stole £50,000 of cash from a home in Wigan.

Three men armed with pepper spray and a machete broke into a home and demanded that a woman in her 60s hand over cash from a safe.

After taking the safe, the men ran away on foot to Bickershaw Lane.

Police were called at around 11:20pm on Tuesday 21st December following reports of the burglary on Beacon Road in Bickershaw.

There were no injuries and enquiries are ongoing with no arrests made at this time.

Detective Inspector Patrick Wood says he believes it to be a 'targeted incident'.

A small safe with at least £50,000 in cash is believed to have been stolen from the property - these were the victim's life savings which had been painstakingly saved over a long period of time and were in place to support her vulnerable son in the future when the victim was unable to care for him herself. Detective Inspector Patrick Wood, GMP Wigan CID

Anyone with information - including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident - and anyone who finds a discarded safe, is asked to report it online or by using the LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 3261 of 21/12/2021.