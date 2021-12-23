A Visayan warty piglet has been celebrated by conservationists after it was born at Chester Zoo.

The pig is one of the rarest in the world, with as few as 200 of them remaining in the wild.

Agricultural expansion and logging have devastated vast amounts of their native habitat in the Philippines, and they are also hunted for their meat and persecuted for raiding crops.

The male newcomer arrived to mum Gwen and dad Tre on 16th November 2021 and now joins a family of five.

These forest-dwelling pigs are listed as critically endangered by the International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN).

It’s fantastic to see the birth of any animal, but when they’re critically endangered and fighting for survival in the wild, it makes it even more special. Every piglet is a vital addition to the breeding programme and will help champion the plight of this fascinating, charismatic species. Mark Brayshaw, Curator of Mammals at Chester Zoo

The new piglet has been exploring the outside world alongside its mum, Gwen. Credit: Chester Zoo

Little is currently known about these animals in the wild and experts say that by working closely with them in the zoo, they can transfer knowledge to further support the animals in the wild.

Visayan warty pigs live in small social groups and communicate with squeaks, grunts and chirrups.

Piglets take their mother’s milk for up to six months, moving on to a varied diet that includes roots, tubers and fruits.

Chester Zoo was the first zoo in the UK to care for Visayan warty pigs, a species that gets its name from three pairs of fleshy warts on the boar’s face.