Granada Reports Advent Heroes Day 24 - Hughie and Freddie.

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

We'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xavi. The two best friends were handed the Young Fundraisers of the Year award after raising more than £200,000 for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Hughie and Freddie on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards. Credit: ITV News

Freddie vowed to help best friend Hughie after he unable to take part in the hospital's charity fundraising walk after being diagnosed with Leukaemia.

The best friend stepped in, devising his own fundraising challenge on behalf of his pal, running 2km every day in the 50 days leading up to Christmas.

