Burnley FC'S game on Boxing Day has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Everton camp.

Everton's request to postpone the game was rejected on Thursday, with manager Rafa Benitez claiming he only had nine fit outfield players.

He said: "With the injuries and the positives that we have, we were expecting that the game would be postponed.

"Like in a lot of other games (to be postponed) to try and keep the integrity of the league, because you are losing so many players."

However, on Christmas Eve the Premier League said Everton had insufficient players due to Covid cases and injuries.

It said in a statement: "The Board reviewed the club's request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad.

"They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to Covid-19 cases and injuries."

Liverpool and Preston North End are also among North West squads who will not play on Boxing Day due to coronavirus and injury.

Red's captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.