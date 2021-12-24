A cannabis farm worth "millions of pounds" has been found in Manchester city centre, police have said.

The large-scale operation was discovered in a raid on a commercial property in Century Street, Deansgate, at about 3pm on Wednesday 22 December.

Greater Manchester Police seized the plants and said the property had been thoroughly searched. No arrests have been made but an investigation is under way.

Chief Inspector Wignall said: "This is a significant find, and I'm glad that we're able to ruin Christmas for some criminals by taking this drug off the streets."

"Those who operate the control and supply of these drugs have a hugely destructive impact on our communities and only attract further criminality to the area.

"Our investigation and enquiries will remain ongoing into this discovery, and we will continue in our pledge to disrupt this type of criminality.