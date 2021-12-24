Play video

Reporter Tim Scott has been joining in the festive fun on Wrenbury Drive, Rochdale.

If you're planning a quiet Christmas - there is one neighbourhood in the North West where it will be anything but.

The residents of Wrenbury Drive in Rochdale pull out all the stops with an epic Christmas light show, which has people queuing down the street to see it.

In the process they have raised thousands of pounds for the nearby Springhill Hospice.

The housing estate raises money every year for the local hospice. Credit: ITV News

They started with just a handful of residents when the estate was built about 20 years ago, but now it's snowballed with almost everyone taking part in the annual tradition.

Two of the people behind the lights are Peter and Barbara, who were the first people to move into a house on the estate 23 years ago.

Credit: ITV News

Each house on the estate is decked out every year. Credit: ITV News

The lights raise money for the local hospice. Barbara said: "The Springhill Hospice is just across the road - a wonderful place - and like most hospices they've been struggling with fundraising due to Covid.

"We have posters with the QR code which will take them to the JustGiving page."

The festive light display has raised more than £2,000 this year. Donations can be made at JustGiving, or by scanning a QR code on a poster at Wrenbury Drive.