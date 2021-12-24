Burgess, McGrath and Winstanley were jailed for a combined total of 29 years. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A gang of men who kidnapped and tortured a Rolex watch seller by stabbing and burning him with an iron have been jailed for a combined total of almost three decades.

Remi Burgess, 25, was jailed for eight years; Louis Winstanley, 20, was jailed for 12 years; and Dominic McGrath, 29, was jailed for nine years - all three will have three years extended license.

On Sunday 27 December 2020, the victim, who was in his 20s, was contacted by Remi Burgess on Instagram asking to buy a Rolex watch from him.

When they agreed a price they met in a car in Oldham. But before they could exchange money, the victim was head-butted by Dominic McGrath, before Burgess stabbed his arms, hand and wrists.

Unable to escape the vehicle, he was driven to south Manchester where he was continually beaten.

The men in the car proceeded to contact his family and demanded £100,000 for his release, telling them not to contact police otherwise they would kill him.

The gang had tied the victim's hands and covered his eyes and mouth before driving him to an address in Timperley in Trafford where they continued to torture and beat him.

At this location, they burned his stomach with an iron before bundling him back into the car.

Officers were able to intercept the offenders and located the victim still bound and tied in the rear of the vehicle.

The men attempted to flee from officers but were swiftly detained and subsequently arrested and charged.

The gang burned the victim's stomach with an iron. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

At Manchester Crown Court, all three men were jailed after pleading guilty to section 18 assault and false imprisonment.

Detective Constable Matt Wilson, of GMP's Oldham District, said: "This was a terrifying and unprovoked ordeal for the victim and I commend his bravery and support throughout our investigation which has ultimately led to a successful conviction today.

"These three men are dangerous and reckless individuals who took pleasure from abducting and seriously assaulting a man.

"This incident highlights the importance and success of swift detective work in conjunction with multiple teams and assets across GMP."