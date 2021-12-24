A man has been arrested after 100 iPads from a children's hospital in West Derby. At around 9pm on 19 November officers were called to a report that £70,000 worth of iPads were stolen from an outdoor container at Alder Hey Children's Hospital.Police spoke to witnesses and looked at CCTV footage which revealed that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell and exchange store in Liverpool last month.A 54-year-old man from Halewood was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was taken to a police station on Merseyside for questioning by detectives and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “These iPads were bought as gifts to give to sick children and their families at Alder Hey Children's Hospital. “Thanks to the hard work of our officers we have made an arrest in the run up to Christmas that will hopefully make them feel safe and secure.“I hope this arrest shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such offences especially at a place that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and babies with such complex and specialist conditions.“If you have any information regarding theft or burglary please contact or speak to our officers.”