The rate of assaults against police officers in Merseyside is among the highest in the country.

Attacks on officers rose by 41 per cent - the second worst figure in the country this year.

Figures from the Press Association showed an average 80 officers per day were assaulted in the UK.

Data shows there were at least 7,357 assaults against UK police officers, constables and volunteers over just three months in 2021.

Credit: PA

The figures suggest there could have been more than 29,000 attacks during the year.

The statistics were recorded between March 23 and June 23, from 31 of 43 forces in Britain who responded to a Freedom of Information request.

Police forces suffered a 21% rise in assaults in 2020 compared with 2019, and the high levels seen last year were sustained in 2021.

Some 7,294 assaults were recorded from March 23 to June 23 in 2020, compared with 6,036 over the same period in 2019.

The forces which saw the biggest increase this year from 2020 after Cambridgeshire were Dorset Police with an 80% rise, Merseyside Police at 41%, Avon and Somerset Police with 40%.

Credit:

Similar numbers of forces saw a decrease in recorded assaults from 2020 to 2021 as those who suffered an increase, but the national figure remained much higher than in 2019.

A National Police Chiefs' Council spokesman said: "Police officers and other emergency services workers should not have to face violence, abuse or threats of any kind. It is not part of the job.

"They are trying to help the public, serve their communities and save lives. It's not acceptable, and with the support of the Crown Prosecution Service we will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who uses violence against front line staff."