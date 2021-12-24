The Wanted singer Tom Parker has said he is “happy to be back” with his fellow bandmates and admits it is unusual to be in his position a year on from his cancer diagnosis.

The Bolton singer revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Last month, the 33-year-old announced that a results of a scan showed it was now “stable” and “under control” after receiving treatment.

The boyband have recently reunited after a seven-year break and referenced Parker’s health situation as one of their motivations to regroup.

The Wanted joined the pre-recorded Christmas Day special of Good Morning Britain to discuss their return and to perform an acapella number.

Credit: ITV News

Parker gave an update on his health on the morning programme and said he was “just cracking on” with life.

He said: “It’s unusual to get into this position a year down the way, but I’m just happy to be back with the boys and happy to be out of the house and away from the kids to be honest with you! They’re at that age now where they’re hurting Daddy’s ears!”

Fellow band member Nathan Sykes added: “The biggest gift we’ve got this Christmas is being in a band with Tom.”

The band – consisting of Parker, Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness – was originally formed in 2009 and produced three top 10 studio albums before they announced in 2014 they were going to pursue solo projects.

Credit: Instagram / Tom Parker

To mark their return they released a greatest hits album, titled Most Wanted, in November and have begun performing shows across the UK again.

Discussing the boyband reforming after their long hiatus, George said: “Things clicked into place straight away, I know that.

“I think we were quite apprehensive, all of us. Then we met up to do a photoshoot and then as soon as we met it was like, ‘OK, things haven’t changed at all’.”

Kaneswaran agreed, adding: “I think 2020 did bring reality to all of us too, how we missed each other and not to sweat the small stuff.”

George continued: “Especially Tom’s situation. We’re a band of brothers, we’ve got to get this thing going again.”

They added that seeing each others’ families and laughing together again have been two of the best things about them getting back together.

The Wanted, 2013. Credit: PA

