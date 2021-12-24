A yellow weather warning has been issued for the North West on Boxing Day.

As an area of rain moves northwards, it's likely to turn to snow over the higher parts of Northern England, between 00:15 on Sun 26 Dec 2021 and 12:00.

The Met Office say gusts of 35 to 45 mph in places could lead to some difficult travel conditions across the higher Pennines and Cumbria during the early hours of Sunday.

Temporary blizzard-like conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation.

The weather service says some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times by car, as well as by bus and possibly train services.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The Met Office say the extent of snowfall is uncertain at this stage, and so it will be particularly worthwhile keeping up to date with the forecast on their website.