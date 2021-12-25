The family of a 26 year old man who died after a crash in Tameside have released a heartfelt tribute to him.

Joshua Lowe died in hospital after the crash on Friday 10th December. Police were called to the collision involving one vehicle, a red Mercedes GLA 200, on Birch Lane, Tameside.

The family of Joshua, who are being supported by specialist officers have released the following tribute:

"Josh was so bubbly and he always had a smile on his face. He was so kind and caring and he would have an impact on anyone who met him, whether that is in five minutes or a lifetime.

Joshua's family says he was "one of a kind, and he lit up the room when he walked in". Credit: GMP

"He really was one of a kind, and he lit up the room when he walked in with his big Cheshire Cat smile. We are absolutely devastated, words couldn’t even cut it, the pain we are feeling right now is unbearable.

When he was born I often wondered what did I do before he came into this world, he completed me he and filled in all the missing pieces I never knew I had, and now I’m living in a nightmare in my own bubble wondering how do we get by without him. Joshua's mum

"We are absolutely broken as a family and I can’t even think how we will get through this very difficult time."

The family added: "Jordan was always close with his brother and they always stuck by each other’s side. They were a team.

"Jordan always looked up to Josh and as much as Jordan used to get on Josh's nerves they were always there for each other no matter what. Jordan is completely broken without him now and it’s so hard to see.

"Josh leaves behind his mum Suzie who would do anything and everything for him. She tried her best even when she felt she couldn't and she gave him and Jordan her all.

"Josh leaves behind his little brother Jordan who absolutely adored his big brother and he always will. No parents should have to say goodbye to a child.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision should contact GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 3180 of 10/12/21.