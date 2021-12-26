A driver pulled over by police near Preston readily admitted he was on the way backfrom collecting his 'Christmas cannabis' overnight.

Lancashire Police were carrying out checks when they stopped a car due to 'erratic driving.' They said the smell of cannabis was readily apparent through the open window of the vehicle.

The driver then admitted to having cannabis, and said he was on the way back for collecting it for over Christmas. The drugs were seized by police.

The force used the hashtag #xmashashstash when reporting the incident just after midnight on December 25th.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said "The owner of this cannabis said it was for smoking over Christmas! Please remember cannabis is illegal."