The family of Liverpool born radio presenter and broadcaster Janice Long have paid tribute to her, calling her “loving” and “inspirational” following her death aged 66.

The radio DJ, who became a “trailblazer” as the first woman to have her own daily show on Radio 1 and the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops, died at home on Christmas Day following a short illness, her agent said.

Janice and Paul Berry married in 2017, but had been together for many years and had two children, Blue, 25 and Fred, 33.

I’ve lost the love of my life and I’m going to spend the rest of it half a person. She had my back from the day we met, you couldn’t possibly ask for more love and loyalty from a wife. Paul Berry, husband of Janice Long

Janice Long pictured in 2018

Her daughter Blue said “Mum I love you. You paved the way for me to have an incredible life. You were a trailblazer for so many women to go conquer and succeed.

“The first woman to host Top of the Pops and the first woman to have her own daily show on Radio 1. You have shown me that anything is possible and to never stop fighting for what you want and deserve.”

Her son Fred said “She wasn’t only a mum to me but a whole bunch of my friends that she took in and cared for and I’ll never forget everything she has done for me. She inspired me to be what I want and told me never to settle for anything less.”

Janice's father Collin also said: “I’ve not only lost a daughter but a true friend that I’ll never forget.”

Born in Liverpool, Janice's brother was fellow presenter Keith Chegwin, who died in 2017.

Janice Long and brother Keith Chegwin Credit: PA

Most recently, Janice had been working on Greatest Hits Radio on a Saturday afternoon. Liverpool based radio presenter Simon Ross is one of her colleagues.

Other people from across the radio industry, including Jeremy Vine, Greg James and Jo Whiley, have also paid tribute to the “legendary” BBC radio presenter.

Vine shared a photo of Long at her radio booth to Twitter and wrote: “Going to miss you, #janicelong.

He also posted an image of Long with her brother, the late entertainer Keith Chegwin, adding: “Brother and sister, both left us far too young, at 60 and 66.”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James described Long as a “truly brilliant radio person”.

He added: “She was so kind and sweet to me when I was on earlies on R1 and she was on R2 nights at the same time.

“She picked the greats and got them in session before other DJs had even heard of them. She was such a laugh as well.”

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley hailed Long a “trailblazer and role model for all women broadcasters”.

She added: “Her passion for music was unrivalled. I loved her Radio 1 show with a passion. Condolences to her family”

BBC Radio Wales, where Long had hosted an evening show since 2017, aired a tribute show on Boxing Day featuring some of her favourite songs.

And Greatest Hits Radio, who she presented for on a Saturday afternoon, celebrated the life and work of Long with a show on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the station said: “She was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed by all of us and her treasured listeners.”

Comedian Paul O’Grady also said he was “gutted” to hear of the radio DJ’s death as he posted a post of her smiling to Instagram.

He wrote: “She was the first woman to present Top of the Pops and a legendary presenter on Radio, a medium that she was passionate about.

“I used to love listening to her on late night Radio 2 particularly when I was writing books as she was such good company and kept me going.”