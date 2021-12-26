Huge queues for Boxing Day sales in Manchester

Shoppers have been flocking to Manchester city centre as stores open their doors for Boxing Day.

Hectic scenes from bustling streets and packed stores have become something of a tradition, as shoppers return for the start of the post-Christmas sales, and this year looked not much different, despite the pandemic.

Shoppers looking for Boxing Day bargains

As December 26 has fallen on a Sunday this year, shops across the city opened their doors slightly later than on a normal Boxing Day.

Streets were quiet across the city centre earlier this morning, but after the first shops opened their doors, queues formed across the city centre, including a crowd outside Primark on Market Street, and queues outside Selfridges.