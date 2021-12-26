The Liverpool born radio presenter Janice Long, best known for working on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Top of the Pops, has died aged 66 after a short illness.

Her agent has confirmed she died at home on Christmas Day with her family.

Janice Long's career spanned five decades. She presented Top of the Pops for five years, the first woman to do that. She was also the first woman to have her own daily show on Radio 1.

Janice Long pictured in 1987

Always keen on new music and promoting new talent, Janice Long gave Amy Winehouse her first radio session and she also gave breaks to Liverpool band Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and Manchester band The Smiths. She was patron of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), which was founded by Sir Paul McCartney.

Janice Long was awarded a BASCA Gold badge of merit for her outstanding contribution to music and received an honorary doctorate from Edge Hill University in 2018.

Janice was also one of the main presenters of the Live Aid concert in 1985. Tributes from across the broadcasting world are now being paid.

Janice was a wonderful, warm human being and exceptional broadcaster. She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit. She will leave behind her husband Paul and two children who she thought the world of. Nigel Forsyth, Janice Long's agent

All this might not have been though..during Janice's early years, acting was her dream. She was a member of Merseyside Youth Drama and acted leading roles alongside Brookside favourites Sue Jenkins and Dean Sullivan. Life took a different turn though, and she ended up becoming a trailblazer for women in the world of radio, and a true champion of new musical talent.

Janice will be sadly missed, and is now re-united with her brother, fellow presenter Keith Chegwin, who died in 2017.