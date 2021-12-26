A woman has died after collapsing whilst crossing the road in Bolton and then being hit by a car.

Police were called to Newbrook Road near the junction with Manchester Road at 7.05pm on Saturday 25 December 2021.

A man in his 60s was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

PC Phill Collingwood, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Firstly, I'd like to offer our condolences to the woman's family.

"Our investigation is ongoing - I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage which may assist us to get in touch ASAP."