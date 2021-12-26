A teenage boy is in hospital after a collision between his scrambler bike and a car in Birkenhead, where the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Hoylake Road at around 12:45pm on Saturday Dec 25 2021.

The teenage male rider was taken from the scene by air ambulance and has been taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries to his leg. He is in a serious but stable condition.

A number of roads in the area were closed. Merseyside Police are appealing for any witnesses, cctv and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information which could help is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 1530 or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 0338 of 25 December.