Blackburn Rovers players brand Hull City match postponement a "shambles'

Blackburn Rovers Bradley Dack has called the postponement of their Boxing Day match with Hull City as a ‘shambles’.

The game was called off two hours before kick off, because of a number of positive Covid tests at Hull City. The Rovers squad was already at the team hotel, after having tests themselves ready for the game.

The announcement was made by both clubs at 1pm.

Blackburn Rovers posted a statement, which said "A massive thank you to the 2,854 Rovers fans that were making the trip to Hull. We apologise again for the late postponement but the club only found out this afternoon that Hull City are not able to fulfil the fixture. We wish you a safe journey home!"

Bradley Dack wasn't the only player to speak out. Midfielder Bradley Johnson said he felt "for the fans who have travelled'.

Rovers Tyrhys Dolan also branded the decision a 'shambles'.

Hull City released a statement which said more confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in the squad on the morning of the game meant they were unable to field required number of players.

We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture and the match will now be rearranged. All individuals who have tested positive are self-isolating as per government guidelines. Hull City FC

The statement went on to say "We apologise to both sets of supporters for the disappointment and inconvenience caused by the late notice, but the health and wellbeing of our players and staff must be our priority".