A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a car on a dual carriageway in Skelmersdale.

Lancashire Police say it happened at around 9.25pm December 26th on Southway when a Skoda Octavia entered the dual carriageway from Dogbone Island. It was then involved in a collision with a man. The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man, in his 30s, died at the scene on Boxing Day night

A 29-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. He remains in police custody. Police are now appealing for information about the incident and would like to speak to anybody who saw it, saw either the pedestrian or Skoda in the moments before it happened or who has dashcam or CCTV showing any part of the incident.

This was a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. We are now working extremely hard to piece together what happened and are asking anybody with information about this collision to get in touch. Sergeant Martin Wilcock, Lancashire Police

Anybody with information should contact 101, quoting log 1076 of December 26th.