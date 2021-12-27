Man dies after being hit by car near Skelmersdale roundabout
A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a car on a dual carriageway in Skelmersdale.
Lancashire Police say it happened at around 9.25pm December 26th on Southway when a Skoda Octavia entered the dual carriageway from Dogbone Island. It was then involved in a collision with a man. The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A 29-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. He remains in police custody. Police are now appealing for information about the incident and would like to speak to anybody who saw it, saw either the pedestrian or Skoda in the moments before it happened or who has dashcam or CCTV showing any part of the incident.
Anybody with information should contact 101, quoting log 1076 of December 26th.