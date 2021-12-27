A man from Birkenhead who refused to leave his house despite the rest of the estate being flattened and its residents relocated, has come home from almost a year in hospital to a 'new house'.

Once, Charlie Wright's home was the sole property remaining in an area of open wasteland. Over the years, the solitary house - with its Union Jack flying outside - was a curious sight near Birkenhead North station.

Charlie Wright outside the home he refused to leave Credit: Liverpool Echo

It was once part of an old estate known as River Streets, so called because the streets were all named after British rivers.

But what a difference four years makes. The house is now a detached property after the removal of the two homes either side, the outside has been repainted, and Charlie no longer lives in isolation but has a fresh set of neighbours as a new, 178-home estate springs up around him.

Building work underway outside Charlie's house Credit: Liverpool Echo

The speed of the housing development took Charlie,70, completely by surprise.

He said: "I'd spent most of the last year in hospital. When I left, they told me 'let's go and see your house.' I couldn't believe it, I said 'look at all these houses here.'"

Charlie's attachment to the home where he grew up with his parents and brothers and sisters (he was the second youngest out of nine) hasn't diminished over the years.

He said: "I won't move from here. My family has had this house for 100 years. It was my parents' house and they raised their children here.

"Twenty-odd years ago they began pulling the estate down, and the council offered people £2,000 and a house to move to.

I just said, 'look this house is not up for sale'. Margaret Thatcher gave the ordinary person the right to buy their council house. There's nothing to think about, this house will never be sold. The only way anyone will get their hands on this house will be when I'm six feet under. Charlie Wright

But Charlie's life was turned upside down last December, when a man broke into his house, held a knife to his throat while demanding money, and then hit him three times over the head with a hammer.

Charlie suffered life-changing injuries, and spent the best part of a year being treated in hospital and then at a specialist brain injuries unit, but says it doesn't change the way he feels about living there.

Charlie says there's no place like home

What was different too, was the house Charlie came home to. He said "I've gone from living in a terraced house to a detached house with a driveway, so it's paid off for me in the end.

"I've got neighbours now, after 20-odd years of being on my own. It makes me feel safer."