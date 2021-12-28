A 30-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Manchester bound carriageway of the M602 motorway close to the Regent Road roundabout.

Emergency services received reports of a pedestrian being hit shortly after 2.30am on Tuesday 28 December. The man sadly died of his injuries a short time later in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police say the man's family has been informed and their thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The driver stopped at the scene, and is assisting police with the investigation. No arrests have been made, and the road has since reopened.

If anyone witnessed, or has dash cam footage of this incident, or saw a pedestrian on the motorway around that time, please contact Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 286 of 28/12/21.