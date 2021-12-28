Blackpool's New Year's Eve family fireworks WILL go ahead

Blackpool is getting ready to say “goodbye” to 2021 and “hello” to 2022 with a spectacular seafront firework display.

VisitBlackpool has confirmed the free family event will go ahead at 5pm on New Year’s Eve at the Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland. The fireworks will be launched from the beach in front of Blackpool Tower to create a stunning finale to end the year.

Blackpool seafront to be lit up to mark New Year Credit: Gregg Wolstenholme Photography for Visit Blackpool

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “It’s the perfect way for families to come out and celebrate the start of a new year in one of the country’s most iconic outdoor settings.”

The firework display forms part of Blackpool’s biggest ever programme of festive entertainment. The centrepiece of the Christmas By The Sea Village, which is supported by Northern, is a giant synthetic ice skating rink which is free to use and includes skate hire.

The world-famous Illuminations are also shining from 4pm each night as part of an extended season that ends on January 3.