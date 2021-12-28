Drug dealer's shameless Christmas tree part of his spectacular downfall

A shameless criminal from Liverpool decorated his Christmas tree in cash and drugs - and that was part of his spectacular downfall.

Marvin Porcelli, a 47 year old carer had revelled in the photo that was later retrieved by police.

Judge Anil Murray said Porcelli from Bootle was part of 'a large, professional, sophisticated, well-planned, well-organised and successful' operation.

Liverpool Crown Court heard he was involved in the storage, couriering, cutting and supply of drugs on behalf of those higher up the enterprise.

Marvin Porcelli jailed after boasting about drugs trade Credit: Liverpool Echo

Porcelli was linked to around 1kg of cocaine discovered when police raided his partner’s Wavertree home on March 1 of this year.

They recovered two containers each holding almost 500g of cocaine under the pillows on a bed, worth an estimated value of £37,000.

When they raided his own home in Gray Street, Bootle, three weeks later, police found wraps of 'white powder' - including one retrieved from a pair of Ralph Lauren shorts.

Drugs recovered in raids by Merseyside Police Credit: Liverpool Echo

The photo of the Christmas tree was discovered on one of several phones also recovered.Porcelli admitted conspiracies to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The court heard the 47-year-old and had become involved in criminality due to drug debts - but that he was now drug-free.

He was jailed for seven years and six months.