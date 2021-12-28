Former Burnley MP Peter Pike has died at 84

Peter Pike, one of Burnley's longest serving and best known MPs, has died at the age of 84. He served as MP for Burnley from 1983 to 2005 after joining the Labour party in 1956.

Political figures described Pike as a “true gentleman” and “campaigner for social justice” after his death was announced by his daughters Carol and Jane in hospital on Monday 27 December.

The Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said: “It’s very sad news hearing of the death of Peter. He was Labour through and through, a great MP for Burnley, thoughts are with his family.”

Burnley Football Club, where he was Trust chairman, has paid tribute.

The club said "Burnley Football Club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Clarets Trust Chairman, Peter Pike.

"Peter’s affiliation with the Club began in 1946, and he watched the Clarets win promotion to the First Division and reach the 1947 FA Cup final against Charlton Athletic.

"Following his retirement as an MP, Peter joined the Clarets Trust on the same night the supporters’ group was formed in 2005, and later that year, he became the Chair of the Trust.

Everyone at Burnley Football Club sends their condolences to Peter’s family and friends at this very sad time".

Preston MP Mark Hendrick has also taken to social media to express his condolences.

Peter Pike, a father of two, sat on several committees and groups and was among the Labour backbench rebels who voted against the war in Iraq. In December 2013, his role in the anti-apartheid movement was praised in Parliament during tributes to former anti-apartheid activist and South African president Nelson Mandela.

Lord Wajid Khan has called him "one of the finest public servants Burnley has ever had".