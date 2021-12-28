Hospitality bosses in North West welcome New Year Covid announcement

Hospitality industry bosses across the North West have welcomed the announcement from Health Secretary Sajid Javid that no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the New Year.

The announcement means several New Year's Eve gatherings across the country can go ahead as planned, though Mr Javid has advised those celebrating bringing in 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside.

Greater Manchester's Night Time Economy Advisor Sacha Lord has welcomed the decision, saying it will give hope to many businesses which have been struggling.

A similar reaction from John Hughes, who's the Chief Executive Officer at Liverpool Nightlife CIC.

He said "Boxing Night was dead in Liverpool so it's good news but we're all not doing somersaults down the streets. Well done to everyone for keeping up the pressure it's going to be a tough 2022".

In Preston, hospitality businesses are celebrating too, but are asking people to think about taking a test before they go out.

But one leading chef in Liverpool is calling for more clarity from the Government, saying it needs to tell people it's safe to go out, or if it isn't, bring in a circuit breaker and compensate all businesses affected.

Liverpool chef Paul Askew wants more clarity from the Government Credit: The Art School, Liverpool

Paul Askew, Chef Patron of the Art School in Liverpool said “The problem we have is being told there are no restrictions could be good news but unless something credible is done to increase consumer confidence people will continue to cancel or stay at home.

“Our business has been slowly eroded by the series of announcements to the present which cause anxiety around Omicron and in our situation in Liverpool we have seen big group bookings cancelled. The entire sector should be booming across the UK right now and it just isn’t.

“I feel the country cannot be held any further back by people who are unvaccinated and in the hospital wards again. Society and our way of life has to move forward and we don’t feel too far away from 12 months ago last Christmas."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Prime Minister Boris Johnson both said that the government will review the need for Covid restrictions again in the new year.

Mr Johnson added: "I would urge everyone to continue to act cautiously given the rising number of Omicron cases."