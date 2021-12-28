Play video

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ann O'Connor

A Liverpool-born doctor says she's determined to carry on her work caring for terminally ill people in Uganda, at the age of 86.

Professor Anne Merriman returned home earlier this year to raise funds for the Hospice.

Uganda Hospice in Africa

As a doctor she spent years in Ireland and England campaigning for those facing death to be looked after humanely with what is now known as palliative care rather than being put through more treatments.

As her efforts began to work in the UK, she realised in Africa there was no such care.

Young girl in Uganda being treated for Leukemia

So she took it there, first with the development of easy to produce morphine.

We made it at the kitchen sink for 17 years in Uganda it was affordable for all African countries, it was price of a loaf of bread for 10 days treatment and now we manufacture it in my hospice for the whole of Uganda Professor Merriman

The charity has helped 35 thousand patients like this seven year old girl with Leukemia, her Ugandan family get help with everyday challenges like bills as well as treatment for the school girl.

Professor Merriman with her second family in Uganda

I have a family there you see, I have three housekeepers and I have five of their children in the house with me and we are a family Professor Merriman

A family that joins hundreds of patients and medics thanking her for lightening their load.