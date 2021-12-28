Liverpool born doctor still in vanguard of palliative care in Uganda aged 86
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ann O'Connor
A Liverpool-born doctor says she's determined to carry on her work caring for terminally ill people in Uganda, at the age of 86.
Professor Anne Merriman returned home earlier this year to raise funds for the Hospice.
As a doctor she spent years in Ireland and England campaigning for those facing death to be looked after humanely with what is now known as palliative care rather than being put through more treatments.
As her efforts began to work in the UK, she realised in Africa there was no such care.
So she took it there, first with the development of easy to produce morphine.
The charity has helped 35 thousand patients like this seven year old girl with Leukemia, her Ugandan family get help with everyday challenges like bills as well as treatment for the school girl.
A family that joins hundreds of patients and medics thanking her for lightening their load.