Video report by ITV Granada Reports' Paul Crone

A GP from Manchester is helping change the lives of patients across the world thanks to his expertise in diagnosing illness in people with darker skin.

Thanks to intensive research -all done in his own time - Dr Haider Ali discovered many conditions are harder to spot in people with darker skin, but are nevertheless easily treated.

He has now written a ground-breaking, free educational book of 35 cases comparing white skin alongside darker skin in various different common conditions.

Many common conditions are harder to spot in people with darker skin Credit: Dr Haider Ali

That is certainly good news for one of Dr Ali's regular patients, Abdulrahman Arasoghli, who lived with severe acne for years.

It blighted his life until he visited Dr Ali at his surgery in Longsight, south Manchester.

An anti-biotic and a cream to apply to his skin every night cleared his acne.

Abdulrahman's life has been changed

''It's tremendous,'' says Abdulrahman. ''Basically, since he's treated me it hasn't come back. I've become more confident to take pictures and appear smiling.

"I never have any issues. Basically, people see me because my skin is clear.''

Dr Ali now hopes his book, which is widely acclaimed among the medcial profession, will become part of the accepted reading list for medical universities around the world.