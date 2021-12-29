Play video

Watch the moment two women crash an e-scooter in Liverpool.

A video has captured the moment two women swerved through traffic in Liverpool city centre on an e-scooter before crashing. Filmed by a taxi driver, the footage shows two women on the same electric Voi scooter on Hanover Street - one driving and another on the back.The women can be seen swerving in front of the taxi in the road before veering off camera as they take a sharp right at the bottom of Bold Street.The scooter can then be seen lying in the road and one of the women trips over it.

The two women can be seen in the video swerving traffic before crashing the e-scooter. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Rental electric scooters are classed as motor vehicles and users need to be over 18 and have at least a provisional driver’s licence.

Riders must also follow traffic rules, as they would do if they were driving a car or riding a motorcycle.Riding on pavements is illegal and users who break the law can receive penalties and have points added to their driving licence.It is forbidden for more than one person to ride an e-scooter as it can affect the balance and the functionality of the brakes. In Liverpool, Voi now operates a three strike system for those breaking the rules:

After one strike users will now receive a seven-day ban and be required to complete the online riding school, RideLikeVoila

After two strikes users will receive a 30-day ban

After three strikes users will receive a permanent ban

Electric scooters that are available to hire in Liverpool City Centre. Credit: PA

Voi says its "number one priority" is always the safety of its riders, pedestrians and other road users.

To ensure riders know their responsibilities, Voi educates its users in-person and online, and safety information is placed on the scooter and regularly shared via in-app messages.Voi encourages everyone to report any instances of misuse or anti-social behaviour via https://www.voiscooters.com/report/uk/