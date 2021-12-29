Paul Stenson was stabbed in the chest in West Derby. Credit: Merseyside Police / Family handout

A man has been charged with the murder of dad-of-two who was stabbed in the chest in Liverpool. Tree surgeon Paul Joseph Stenson, from West Derby, died in hospital on Sunday 19 December after he was assaulted.Five people were arrested following the 30-year-old's death and taken into custody for questioning.Merseyside Police say Adam Fletcher, 28, of Palace Road, Liverpool, was charged on Christmas Eve with murder.He will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 31 January 2022.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Two women, both 20, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

A 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.If you have information about the incident, please DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000875209.You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.