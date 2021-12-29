Play video

A police officer took selfies at a murder scene where a teenager had been stabbed to death, and sent racist and homophobic images via WhatsApp.

PC Ryan Connolly was sacked from the police force for a number of disciplinary offences over a six-year period while serving as an officer at Merseyside police.

The misconduct hearing was told he had taken a photo of the cordon at a murder scene and shared a photo of a Ku Klux Klan member.

He is also said to have taken photos of mentally ill people being sectioned and photographed another officer's backside.

I am appalled by Connolly’s actions, they are beyond comprehension and are not in keeping with the high standards and values that we expect here at Merseyside Police. Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley, Merseyside Police

He resigned in November before a disciplinary hearing was due to take place. Merseyside Police say he has now been formally dismissed from post following a gross misconduct hearing.

Credit: PA

The force said their anti-corruption unit had caught Connolly and his ‘offensive behaviour’, which began in 2014.

During a four-day hearing a panel found that there were three breaches of professional standards which were:

Connolly had taken photographs of vulnerable people on his personal phone whilst on duty, which is in breach of the force mobile phones and ICT policy.

Between 2015 and 2018 Connolly stored images on his personal phone that were racist, homophobic and severely offensive and on some occasions had shared those images.

Connolly maintained contact with a known criminal and did not disclose the relationship in line with the force’s Notifiable Association Policy.

DCC Ian Critchley from Merseyside Police described Connolly's behaviour as 'deplorable' and said it undermine the public's confidence and trust in the police.

DCC Ian Critchley described Connolly's actions as 'deplorable' Credit: Merseyside Police

He said the force has introduced a number of measures to identify those who could bring the force in to disrepute including enhanced vetting processes.

DCC Critchley said “The Police Service will not tolerate this type of behaviour. We are rooting out those who have no place in policing.

"The acts of officers like Connolly seriously undermines the good work going on every day across the force, but I will continue to shout loudly about the professional, empathetic, selfless , brave, inclusive colleagues who everyday put the communities first in everything they do.

"This can be seen by the outstanding work of our staff in response to the incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital. These acts should never be overshadowed by the acts of someone like Connolly.

We encourage both the public and our officers and staff to come forward if they witness wrongdoing, and we will act as you have seen in this case, quickly and professionally".

The cases echoes that of two Metropolitan Police officers who were jailed after they took mobile phone pictures of two murdered sisters as they guarded the crime scene.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, Emily Spurrell, tweeted that Connolly's conduct was ''wholly unacceptable.''

/