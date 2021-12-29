Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' correspondent Andy Bonner.

Heidi Barker is not an average seven-year-old.

The Cheshire schoolgirl has been named in a list of the year's most inspirational people by Alzheimer's Reserch UK.

She was actually only six when she began fundraising for the charity after discovering that her uncle had been diagnosed with the life-limiting disease.

My Great Uncle Ian has Alzheimer's. I wanted to do a walk to raise money for Alzheimer's. Heidi Barker

The girl, from Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, decided she wanted to walk the length of the country: 603 miles as the crow flies from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Little by little, Heidi has been clocking up the miles - and the donations.

Heidi's great uncle Ian lives with Alzheimer's disease.

She takes a bucket with her every time she walks and so far she has raised nearly £8,500 - more than twelve times her original target.

Heidi and her parents walk in bright orange t-shirts to raise awareness of the charity.

They have roped in a few familiar faces too.

Former Liverpool footballers John Barnes and Robbie Fowler have both agreed to be "egged". Credit: PA

Former Liverpool footballers John Barnes and Robbie Fowler both agreed to be "egged" by Heidi as she attempts to drum up even more support.

She was allowed to smash an egg on her teachers' heads as her fundraising passed various milestones.

The prospect of being able to do the same to the head teacher at her primary school is now driving her on to achieve her new goal of £10,000.

I could not be any more proud of Heidi. Every day she'll do something or speak to someone or bring some kind of smile to people's faces. David Barker, Heidi's dad

Donate to Heidi's walk here .

Follow her progress on Facebook and Twitter.