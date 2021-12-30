Play video

CCTV caught the incident on camera

Drinkers at a pub in Skelmersdale had a lucky escape when a car ploughed into the beer garden, narrowly missing them.

It happened at the Hare and Hounds, on Ormskirk Road, at around 10.30pm on Monday the 27th of December.

Three men can be seen stood outside in the front beer garden of the pub when a car travelling at speed smashes through planters and benches, narrowly missing them.

The driver exits the car and runs away from the scene.

It is usually full of picnic benches in the summer, all day and night. It is a miracle there was no casualties, if this was in the summer there is no doubt there would have been. It's usually packed all day. I'm so glad no one got hurt, it would have been a very different story. Andrea Lesbirel, Manager of the Hare and Hounds

The 28-year-old said: "There was £2,000 worth of damage because the picnic benches are around £200 to £300 each and the planters were bespoke so they were made for the pub and they were about £500 each. They were really big and obviously we've got to replace the bollards."

The owners of the pub took to social media afterwards..

Lancashire Police attended the incident and are appealing to the public for information.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for information after a road traffic collision at the Hare and Hounds on Ormskirk Road in Skelmersdale.

"It occurred around 11pm on Monday (December 27). We are keen to identify the driver of the car."

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 872@lancashire.police.ukquoting log 1424 of December 27.