Detectives have launched a murder probe after an elderly man was found dead with head injuries at a house in Old Swan, Liverpool.Patrols were called to the address in Woodhall Road at 11:50pm on Wednesday and found the 79-year-old victim collapsed in the house.Despite CPR being administered and the attendance of North West Ambulance Service - the man was pronounced dead at the scene.A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death and an investigation is underway.Merseyside Police said a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: "The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened."I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Woodhall Road late last evening who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact to us as they may have information which is vital to our investigation."Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 21000896798.