Blackpool's New Year's Eve firework display has been cancelled because strong winds across the seafront.

Organisers VisitBlackpool say that they have been forced to make the call based on safety advice from the company operating the display.

The event was due to take place at 5pm alongside the Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are really disappointed that we can’t celebrate the start of a new year in the way we had hoped, but public safety has to come first.

“Unfortunately, as the fireworks were being fired from the beach, it isn’t possible to move the time of the display to later this evening because of tidal conditions.

“We have therefore taken the decision to cancel now to give people the earliest opportunity to plan their day.”