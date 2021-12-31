Council Leader pleads not guilty to election fraud charges

A council leader has appeared in court accused of election fraud.

Russell Bowden, Labour leader of Warrington Borough Council, entered a not guilty plea to a charge under Section 65A of the Representation of the People Act by allegedly giving a false address on his nomination papers as a candidate in local elections.

The 52-year-old, who was first elected as a councillor in 2010 and became leader in 2018, appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court via video-link, along with his solicitor, Tanveer Qureshi,

Bowden also faces three further charges, described in court as "linked" to the first matter, of providing false information to a registration officer, contrary to Section 13D of the Representation of the People Act.

These three matters were not put to him and no plea was entered at the hearing on Friday morning.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders told Bowden the alleged offences are "either way" matters and can be dealt with at the magistrates' court or before a jury at the crown court.

Bowden elected to have a crown court jury trial on the offences.

He was bailed until January 28th, for a first hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.