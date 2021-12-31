Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams 'transformed social justice'

Play video

Report by Merseyside Correspondent Andy Bonner

The writer of a new drama series documenting the real life of the late Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams says she transformed social justice.

Anne, from Formby, spent decades fighting to prove how her 15 year old son Kevin died.

Author Kevin Sampson, who was at Hillsborough himself, says her story, which will be shown on ITV from Sunday, is of a mother's love being stronger than any obstacle.

Filming took place in Liverpool before the Covid-19 pandemic.

What you're immediately struck by is this inner strength. But I think there's also an inherent tragedy about the fact that, in the best possible sense, what you're talking about is an ordinary person, an ordinary woman who was compelled to go to extraordinary lengths to simply get to the bottom of what exactly happened to a 15 year old boy who went to a football match and didn't come home. Kevin Sampson, Writer

The drama was filmed across the city and produced by Liverpool fan Julia Stannard.

I just think it's amazing. They've done an amazing job showing my mum's fight and as a family, what we all went through. Sara Williams, Anne's daughter

Anne Williams

The show's writer hopes the series will humanise Hillsborough. He wants it to leave what he calls "a legacy of truth" about what happened on that day, and in the years since.

You can also listen to a podcast to learn more about Anne and her fight for justice.

This is 'From the North' a digital series from ITV News made in the North of England, focusing on the topics and issues people are talking about in our region.

You can listen to other episodes from From the North below: