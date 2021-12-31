Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams 'transformed social justice'
Report by Merseyside Correspondent Andy Bonner
The writer of a new drama series documenting the real life of the late Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams says she transformed social justice.
Anne, from Formby, spent decades fighting to prove how her 15 year old son Kevin died.
Author Kevin Sampson, who was at Hillsborough himself, says her story, which will be shown on ITV from Sunday, is of a mother's love being stronger than any obstacle.
Filming took place in Liverpool before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The drama was filmed across the city and produced by Liverpool fan Julia Stannard.
The show's writer hopes the series will humanise Hillsborough. He wants it to leave what he calls "a legacy of truth" about what happened on that day, and in the years since.
You can also listen to a podcast to learn more about Anne and her fight for justice.
This is 'From the North' a digital series from ITV News made in the North of England, focusing on the topics and issues people are talking about in our region.
You can listen to other episodes from From the North below:
More on Anne Williams
The mini series, which will be brought to screens by the creators of Line of Duty, will air for four consecutive evenings on ITV, commencing on 2 January at 9:00pm.