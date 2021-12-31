Manchester City footballer Joao Cancelo says he was assaulted by four attackers who stole jewellery from him and tried to hurt his family.

The Portuguese defender revealed injuries to his face on Thursday evening, saying they were sustained as a result of the attack.

The 27-year-old did not say where the attack happened, but City later confirmed it was during a burglary at his home.

The City star shared a photo of a deep cut to his face on his Instagram story.

Cancelo revealed the extent of his injuries after the alleged attack on Thursday evening. Credit: Instagram / jpcancelo

He said: "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens."

"I don't know how there are people with such meanness," he added. "The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.

"After so many obstacles in my life this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

After the news was shared, a Manchester City spokesperson said: "We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

Joao joined City from Juventus in August 2019, which saw Danilo move the other way as part of the deal.