Campaigners, actors and athletes dominate this year's New Year Honours list.

Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett has been honoured, while awards have been given to likes of Daniel Craig, William Roache, and Olympic and Paralympic athletes who triumphed in Tokyo.

Figen Murray - OBE

Figen's son Martyn died in the Manchester Arena terror attack

Figen, who lost her son Martyn in the arena attack says she's "completely humbled" to be made an OBE.

She recently completed a master's degree in counter terrorism, and has campaigned for increased security measures and spoken to 14,000 schoolchildren about the dangers of radicalisation.

She said the news she was featured in the New Year Honours had come as a surprise.

I have no idea who recommended me and I feel completely humbled and really honoured. I think Martyn would probably be very proud of me. I think he'd be quite touched that I do a lot of this work in memory of him, not just in memory of him but in memory of the 21 others who died in the attack as well. Figen Murray

Daniel Craig - Companion of the order of St Michael and St George

Daniel Craig poses on the red carpet at the premiere of 'No Time to Die' Credit: PA Images

James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour given to 007.

The actor, who's from Chester has been recognised for services to film and theatre in the New Year Honours, for his glittering career where he played the world's most famous secret agent for a run of five movies.

A CMG is the honour often given to diplomats, and the fictional spy is described as holding it in both the films and the books by Ian Fleming.

Craig, 53, made his final outing as 007 earlier this year with the highly anticipated release of No Time To Die, which achieved blistering success at the box office.

William Roache - OBE

The actor, who's known for playing Ken Barlow has been given an OBE Credit: PA Images

Coronation Street actor William Roache has said he is "delighted" to have been made an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

The 89-year-old, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-serving TV soap star in the world, has been honoured for his services to drama and charity.

He debuted as Ken Barlow in the first episode of the ITV soap in 1960, which remains the longest-running TV soap opera across the globe.

I'm delighted to be receiving an OBE as it's such a wonderful honour. I can't tell you how proud I am! Coronation Street has given me so much in life and I absolutely love the programme and everyone who works on the show. It's a real family behind the scenes and we hope that comes across on screen. Thank you for bestowing this award upon me and long may Coronation Street continue. William Roache

Cherylee Houston - MBE

Cherylee Houston has been honoured for services to drama and to people with disabilities. Credit: PA Images

Staying with Coronation Street, actress Cherylee Houston has said she is similarly "honoured and humbled" to have been made an MBE for services to drama and to people with disabilities.

Cherylee, who's from Morecambe, plays Izzy Armstrong in the soap.

Equality and inclusion of disabled people is something that's been very dear to me throughout my career so far. It is so important that we are represented in the media and that our stories are told - disabled young people need to see people like themselves on our screens. Cherylee Houston

Jason and Laura Kenny - Knighthood & Damehood

The pair’s Olympic performances saw them become Britain’s most decorated Olympian and most successful female Olympian respectively.

Bolton's Jason and Laura Kenny are thought to be the first married couple to be recognised on the same honours list.

Sir Jason and Dame Laura returned from Tokyo with two more medals for the family collection, with Jason claiming silver in the team sprint and a remarkable keirin gold, while Laura won team pursuit silver and produced a dominant display alongside Katie Archibald to win the women’s Madison.

The pair were married in 2016 and gave birth to their son Albie a year later.

Charlotte Worthington - MBE

Charlotte shocked the world with her gold medal win in Tokyo Credit: PA Images

Former cook Charlotte Worthington served up a gold medal for Team GB in the summer.

Charlotte, from Manchester, landed the first-ever 360 backflip to be performed in women’s competition. She's now been honoured with an MBE for her efforts.

Matt Rotherham - MBE

Matt rides with Paralympian Neil Fachie Credit: PA Images

Bolton-born Matt Rotherham has been handed an MBE.

Rotherham has become a fixture in Great Britain's Para-cycling team piloting James Ball and Neil Fachie to a host of world titles and Olympics medals.

In Tokyo Matt piloted Neil Fachie to the gold in the men’s B 1000m time trial, breaking the world record at the same time.

Matt Walls - MBE

Matt Walls picked up gold in Tokyo Credit: PA Images

Oldham's Matt Walls won the gold medal in the men’s omnium at the Tokyo Olympics.

He's now been honoured with an MBE.

Ben Watson - MBE

Ben Watson celebrates his gold medal in Tokyo Credit: PA Images

Glossop's Ben Watson has been awarded an MBE. He won two gold medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo

Watson took gold in the men's C3 time trial and road race.

Ben was diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome when he was 14.

Stuart Bithell - MBE

Rochdale's Stuart Bithell has been recognised for his sailing efforts Credit: Team GB

Rochdale's Stuart Bithell made Team GB Olympic history, winning Great Britain's first ever men's 49er sailing medal gold, narrowly edging out Germany by centimetres in the medal race.

He learned to sail on Hollingworth Lake in Littleborough.

Frank Field - Order of the Companions of Honour

Frank Field served his constituency of Birkenhead for 40 years until 2019

The veteran Birkenhead politician who served as an MP for 40 years has spoken of the "terrific privilege" of receiving a prestigious award in the New Year Honours list.

Frank Field, 79, now a crossbench peer, has been made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, joining the likes of Sir Elton John, JK Rowling and Sir Paul McCartney.

The acknowledgement of Lord Field's public and political service comes after a career in which the ex-minister has shown support for causes including pensions reform and ending child poverty.