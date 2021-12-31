An elderly man found dead in an Old Swan house has been named by police.Anthony 'Tony' Lavender, 79, was found with a head injury in the house on Woodhall Road at 11:50pm on Wednesday 29 December.Despite CPR being administered, and the attendance of North West Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently still in police custody. Flowers have been left outside the property in Old Swan where a small police presence still remains.The house remains behind a cordon with a blue tarpaulin pulled across the front door while a police van is parked outside.Police have confirmed a post mortem has taken place and further enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death.An investigation is underway as police begin to seek what happened.They are appealing for anyone with any information to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 21000896798.