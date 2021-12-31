Figures from across the world of football have been wishing Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a happy 80th birthday.

Sir Alex, who's considered to be one of the greatest managers of all time, was honoured at United's Premier League game against Burnley on Thursday night, where a banner was unfurled across the Stretford End.

Credit: PA Images

Today, many of his former players took to social media with a message for the boss..

Ferguson joined United in 1986, and came close to the sack just a few years later. He went on to win two Champions Leagues, 13 Premier League Titles and a whole host of other silverware, before finally retiring in 2013.