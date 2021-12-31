Visiting has been suspended at more hospitals in the region because of rising Covid cases.

People will only be allowed in to Westmorland General Hospital, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General in exceptional circumstances, including for patients receiving end of life care.

Staff say they are very sad to have made the move, but it's a "necessary step in order to keep our colleagues and patients safe."

Jane McNicholas, Interim Medical Director, UHMBT said: “We understand that visiting is so important during a hospital stay, particularly as we approach the New Year, and as soon as we are able to lift the suspension, we will.

"In the meantime, we ask for the public’s help in respecting these rules to help us all stay safe.”

Credit: PA

Visiting is only permitted in exceptional circumstances, including the following:

The patient is receiving end-of-life care

Pregnant women are allowed to have one partner with them throughout induction or labour and whilst attending their 20 week scan.

One parent/carer is allowed to stay with their child or baby throughout their time in hospital.

The visitor is supporting someone with dementia, a learning disability, autism, or something where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed. For patients with dementia, John’s campaign is available for one family member/carer to visit and support the patient as needed

Credit: PA

Lynne Wyre, Deputy Chief Nurse, UHMBT, said: “We understand that visiting is very important to our patients and their loved ones and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this incredibly difficult time.

“We will, of course, keep these restrictions under review and update everyone when any further changes are to be made.”

Three hospitals in Merseyside announced on Thursday that they were suspending visiting also due to rising covid levels in the community.

