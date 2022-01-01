Jurgen Klopp has returned a suspected positive Covid test and will miss Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday, the club has confirmed.

Liverpool FC says the 54-year-old manager is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently self-isolating.

His assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the scheduled clash at Stamford Bridge, set for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday.

A statement from the side said: "The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

"Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

"Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."

Klopp will miss Sunday's game against Chelsea. Credit: PA

The Liverpool boss has previously urged supporters to "listen to those who know" when it comes to the Covid vaccines.

He said: "If I come across friends or people I care about in my life away from football and they tell me they haven’t had a jab yet, I do my best to encourage them to listen to experts. It’s never a case of ‘listen to me’ – it’s always ‘listen to those who know’.