Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a road in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Greater Manchester Police were called at about 4:30am on Saturday and officers found the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, lying on Lily Lane in Wigan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been revealed and the force is yet to confirm whether the death is being treated as suspicious.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found dead on New Year's Day morning. Credit: MEN Media

A police spokesman said: “An investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Anyone with information, particularly dashcam footage filmed in the Platt Bridge area in the half-hour leading up to 4.30am, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

“Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware.”