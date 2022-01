The Isle of Man Attorney General has died following a short period of illness in hospital.

John Quinn was appointed as Her Majesty’s Attorney General in 2017 and filled the role in an interim capacity from 2013.

The Isle of Man Government said: "It is with great sadness that the Isle of Man Government announces the death of John Quinn QC, Her Majesty’s Attorney General.

"Mr Quinn died after a short period of illness in hospital."