The mum of murdered beautician Melissa Belshaw has said she hopes her daughter’s killer “rots in jail”.

Jean Mulvaney is speaking out more than a year on from the conviction of cage fighter Andrew Wadsworth who stabbed her 32-year-old daughter Melissa to death in Wigan, on 20 May 2020.

Wadsworth, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years behind bars.

Ms Mulvaney revealed the killer’s name is a banned word in her house.

I hope he never sees the light of day again… he took away everything from us. Jean Mulvaney, Melissa Belshaw's mum

Andrew Wadsworth killed Ms Belshaw, his former partner, in a cocaine and alcohol-fuelled attack at her home in front of her teenage daughter.

Ms Mulvaney was forced to listen as the attack unfolded after her granddaughter - Ms Belshaw's 13-year-old daughter - called her for help.

In December 2020, Wadsworth was convicted of Ms Belshaw's murder and the attempted murder of her heroic neighbour, Gerard Bristow.

Andrew Wadsworth had killed Melissa Belshaw after the end of their relationship. Credit: MEN MEDIA

At his trial, it was heard violent criminal Wadsworth stabbed Ms Belshaw to death two months after he came out of prison on licence and became consumed by an obsession about her sex life.

Fuelled by cocaine and alcohol, Wadsworth subjected the 32-year-old to a prolonged attack with a large kitchen knife in her bedroom.

A passer-by bravely rescued Ms Belshaw's terrified daughter by smashing into the locked house in Billinge, Wigan, with a hammer.

Wadsworth then went out on to the street armed with the same knife and repeatedly stabbed a concerned neighbour who heard the screams coming from the property in Upholland Road.

He then delivered a roundhouse kick to the head of a police constable at the scene where he was arrested and then later punched another officer in the face in a police cell, Manchester Crown Court heard.

As domestic incidents typically increase over Christmas and New Year, Ms Mulvaney urged anyone who did not feel safe in their relationship to take action.Ms Mulvaney said: “They need to get out, they need to seek help as soon as possible.”Ms Mulvaney said the past 18 months had been “very hard” but she does everything she can to keep her daughter’s “beautiful soul” alive.